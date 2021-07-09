Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Latch stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Latch has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

