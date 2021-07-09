Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $460,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 150.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 27,209 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

