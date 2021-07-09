LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €68.21 ($80.25).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €56.60 ($66.59) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €60.99.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

