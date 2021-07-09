Lakewood Capital Management LP Sells 35,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lakewood Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie upped their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.46.

MA stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.73. 41,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,303. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $369.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,493 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,871 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

