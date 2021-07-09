Lakewood Capital Management LP Sells 228,000 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Lakewood Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228,000 shares during the period. Korn Ferry makes up 1.6% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.11% of Korn Ferry worth $37,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $179,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KFY shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,733. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.64. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $74.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

