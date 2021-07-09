Lakewood Capital Management LP Purchases 180,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 5.5% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $129,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,159,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,169,730,000 after acquiring an additional 345,270 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,859,000. Finally, Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,708,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock traded up $5.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.73. 464,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,921,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $198.26 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.30.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.