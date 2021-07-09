Lakewood Capital Management LP Invests $5.25 Million in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

DNMR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.56. 7,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,044. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.23 and a beta of -1.27.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.