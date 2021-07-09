LABS Group (LABS) Trading Up 9.8% This Week

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last week, LABS Group has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $4.57 million and $474,363.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00046756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00124693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00164643 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,523.93 or 0.99803623 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.00946169 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

