L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $17.40 on Thursday. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $188.09 million, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L.B. Foster (FSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.