Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.26

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.26 and last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KURRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kuraray from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuraray from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kuraray Co., Ltd. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY)

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.

