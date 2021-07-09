Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.26

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.26 and last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.
A number of equities analysts have commented on KURRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kuraray from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuraray from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.77.
About Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY)
Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.
