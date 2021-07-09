Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KBX. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €103.25 ($121.47).

Shares of ETR KBX opened at €96.86 ($113.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion and a PE ratio of 27.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €102.71. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €88.66 ($104.31) and a 52-week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

