Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s previous close.

KBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €103.25 ($121.47).

KBX stock opened at €96.86 ($113.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion and a PE ratio of 27.45. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €88.66 ($104.31) and a 1 year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a fifty day moving average of €102.71.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

