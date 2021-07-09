Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.34.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

