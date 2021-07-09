Klever (KLV) Trading Down 15% Over Last Week

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Klever has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Klever coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Klever has a total market capitalization of $156.07 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00046537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00119246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00164137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,526.11 or 1.00146768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.38 or 0.00939102 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.