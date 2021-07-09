KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Reaches $20.11

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $20.11 or 0.00059992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $156.53 million and approximately $16.42 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00046576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00122765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00164233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,451.12 or 0.99802371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.10 or 0.00937121 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

