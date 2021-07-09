KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%.

KREF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

NYSE:KREF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. 1,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,598. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 420.22 and a quick ratio of 420.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

