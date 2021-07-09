Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €72.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €72.00 ($84.71) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 21.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KGX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €87.17 ($102.55).

FRA KGX opened at €91.28 ($107.39) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €87.83. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

