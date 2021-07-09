Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $182.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital continues to benefit from dislocation within the broader property/casualty insurance industry, rate increases and premium growth. Across the E&S market, its products are exposed to those business lines, which have relatively lower risks. Kinsale Capital boasts the lowest combined ratio among its specialty insurer peers while achieving the highest growth and targets the same in mid-80s range over the long term. It has various reinsurance contracts to limit exposure to potential losses apart from arranging for additional capacity for growth. Technological advancements have also been lowering the expense ratios for quite some time. It also engages in effective deployment of capital. However, high costs put pressure on margin expansion. High debt levels pose financial risks. Shares have underperformed its industry in a year.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.67.

Shares of KNSL opened at $164.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.72. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.93 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $138.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,094,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,962,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,427,000 after buying an additional 91,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,007,000 after buying an additional 479,691 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,218,000 after buying an additional 157,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 444,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,206,000 after buying an additional 57,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

