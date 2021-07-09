Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Kingspan Group (LON:KGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON KGP opened at GBX 83.22 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £150.80 million and a PE ratio of 40.71. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of GBX 51.45 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 85.30 ($1.11). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
Kingspan Group Company Profile
Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.