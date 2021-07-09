Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Kingspan Group (LON:KGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON KGP opened at GBX 83.22 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £150.80 million and a PE ratio of 40.71. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of GBX 51.45 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 85.30 ($1.11). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

