KGI Securities Begins Coverage on The Gap (NYSE:GPS)

KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Gap has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.79.

Get The Gap alerts:

NYSE:GPS opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The Gap has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Gap will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.12%.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $699,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $55,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,233 shares of company stock worth $7,550,547. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Gap by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The Gap by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Gap by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.