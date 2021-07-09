KeyCorp Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $9.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.52.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $186.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $287,863,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after buying an additional 483,868 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after buying an additional 407,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,798,000 after purchasing an additional 389,184 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,972,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

