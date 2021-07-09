KeyCorp Increases Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $60.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Europe began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.34. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,505 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,324,000 after acquiring an additional 981,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,021,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,198,000 after acquiring an additional 340,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

