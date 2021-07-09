KeyCorp Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $200.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADI. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.95.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $163.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.64. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $172.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.