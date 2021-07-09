Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,007 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTRN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,517,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 74.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 551,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after buying an additional 235,764 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 5,454.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 140,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after buying an additional 138,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,168,000 after purchasing an additional 107,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Materion stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.94. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTRN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

