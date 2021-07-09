Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $4.64 Million Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Trinity Industries worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,422,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 366.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after buying an additional 711,123 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,334,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after buying an additional 497,334 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 696,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after buying an additional 320,909 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 826,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after buying an additional 277,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRN opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

