Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,842 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.84% of Postal Realty Trust worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $13,610,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 955,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after buying an additional 650,624 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 850,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 479,335 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

PSTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Postal Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a market cap of $248.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.