Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 229,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FR stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.45. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

