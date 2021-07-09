Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.42. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$3.22, with a volume of 427,148 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.36.

The company has a market capitalization of C$607.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.17.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$59.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson acquired 501,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,202,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,927,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,025,496.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

