Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.30 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for $81.52 or 0.00251481 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $16.30 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00054920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017937 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $276.97 or 0.00854416 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 92.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars.

