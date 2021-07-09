Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238,908 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $43,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

BAC opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $337.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.55. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

