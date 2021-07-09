Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 470 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $71,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Netflix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Netflix by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $533.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $504.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.