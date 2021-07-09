Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,782,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,813 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $135,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in CAE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in CAE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in CAE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 238,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CAE by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.40, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

