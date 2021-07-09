Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $81.78 Million Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,736,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,804 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 5.28% of Construction Partners worth $81,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 81.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROAD stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

