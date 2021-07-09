Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $159.15 Million Stock Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,398,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,083 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 13.36% of National Research worth $159,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in National Research by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in National Research by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 56,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,843 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NRC opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $60.62.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 57.93%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

