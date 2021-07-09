Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 707,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,503 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $111,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $197.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.34 and a 12 month high of $197.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.58.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

