Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 16,399 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $57,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $123.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.95. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.