Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $763.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,528,000 after buying an additional 274,658 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,363,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 955,560 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,552,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 97,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.