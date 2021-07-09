Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Holdings Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

KRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.89.

KRTX opened at $120.04 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.84.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $1,095,420.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $770,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,367 shares of company stock worth $5,553,187 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

