Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

KHOTF opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.61. Kahoot! ASA has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.