Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TKAYY. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

TKAYY opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.