Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.