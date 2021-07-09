JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 20,262 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,262 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.41% of Saul Centers worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,502,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Saul Centers by 23.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Saul Centers by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Saul Centers by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Saul Centers by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 39,237 shares in the last quarter. 45.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BFS opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BFS. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

