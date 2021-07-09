JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FNLPF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Fresnillo stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,506. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

