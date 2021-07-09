JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 4,366 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AtriCure by 19.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -73.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.82. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.10.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,603,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott William Drake sold 38,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $3,010,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,219 shares of company stock worth $6,818,937. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.89.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

