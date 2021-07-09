JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $3.54 Million Investment in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 240,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth $34,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth $766,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth $893,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the first quarter worth $7,355,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the first quarter worth $147,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $631.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

