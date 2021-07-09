JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 960,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,090 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CRH Medical were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH Medical during the first quarter valued at $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 3,935.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 59,037 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

CRH Medical stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $285.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62. CRH Medical Co. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.