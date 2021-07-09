JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 2,129.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606,532 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.24% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after buying an additional 602,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 859.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 188,192 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 119,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 89,666 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after buying an additional 76,007 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.3997 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 5.73%. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

