JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €228.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €227.33 ($267.45).

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €207.75 ($244.41) on Monday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €215.87.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

