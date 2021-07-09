Joseph Brandt Sells 117,801 Shares of ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) Stock

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) insider Joseph Brandt sold 117,801 shares of ContourGlobal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55), for a total transaction of £229,711.95 ($300,120.13).

ContourGlobal stock opened at GBX 196 ($2.56) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 195. ContourGlobal plc has a 12-month low of GBX 181.17 ($2.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 223 ($2.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,475.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 130.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.17 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $2.91. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. ContourGlobal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.74%.

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

