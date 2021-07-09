Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $170.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $190.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.01. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $212.95.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

